Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois speaks out on reports that Diego Costa was involved in an angry feud with Antonio Conte

Thibaut Courtois has commented on recent speculation surrounding Diego Costa’s future at Chelsea.

Prior to the Blues’ visit to champions Leicester, rumours circulated that Costa had been involved in a heated argument with manager Antonio Conte over his fitness. Costa was subsequently not involved in the squad that travelled to the King Power stadium.

However, Courtois has played down the reports, claiming that his teammate was merely struggling with an injury. The Express quote the Belgian, who reveals: “He had an injury and couldn’t train and obviously if you are not 100 per cent fit and you feel you cannot play, it’s logic that you don’t train with the team.”

The tabloid also report Courtois claiming that he feels it may be an attempt to derail Chelsea’s title charge: “The rest is maybe just trying to destabilise Chelsea, but we don’t let it.”

The Blues are six points clear at the top of the Premier League heading into their clash with Hull City on Sunday. It is going to take something special to stop them from lifting the title come May, especially if Costa continues his explosive recent form.

The Chelsea talisman leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot having found the back of the net 14 times.