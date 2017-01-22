(Image) Diego Costa is robbed of his 16th goal of the Premier League season by incorrect offside decision

Diego Costa gave Chelsea the lead against Hull City with a fine finish, but he was incorrectly denied a second goal.

The Spaniard raced through on goal, and looked to have timed his run to perfection. He finished emphatically, but turned around to see the linesman had raised his flag.

If Chelsea go on to drop points today, Antonio Conte is not going to be best pleased with the officiating. They are, for now, in the driving seat.