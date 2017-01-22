(Image): Man Utd’s rising star hails Wayne Rooney’s haul

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan posted a tribute to his captain Wayne Rooney combined with what amounted to an apology for a poor performance against Stoke yesterday in the Premier League.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward congratulated Wayne Rooney on overtaking Bobby Charlton’s record of 250 goals for Manchester United with a vital free kick that saved his side a point in a poor display at home.

The Armenian also thanked fans for their birthday wishes to him.

See the photo in question below.