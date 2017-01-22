(Image): Spurs star posts oddly chosen image on his social media

Football players are a funny lot sometimes, and you can certainly include Tottenham winger Heung Min Son in that category.

The Spurs winger posted the image below to celebrate scoring the equalier in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City, not seeming to mind the large Getty Image watermark on the picture.

Surely a quick browse on Google images or even Twitter would have yielded something more appropriate with minimal effort?

As a footballer he could probably afford to buy the picture from Getty anyway.