Manchester United transfer news: Mourinho close to completing £25.9M deal for Benfica prodigy dubbed the new Ronaldo

Manchester United are close to completing the signing of Goncalo Guedes, who has been dubbed the new Ronaldo, according to Calciomercato.

Guedes has established himself as an important member of Benfica’s squad, despite only being 20-years-old. His good performances for his club side earned him an international call up for Portugal, for who he has gone on to make two appearances.

It appears as though his good form has attracted the attention of Jose Mourinho. As per Calciomercato, Man United are closing in on a deal to sign the youngster, who has been dubbed the next Cristiano Ronaldo.

Calciomercato believe that the deal could be worth as much as £25.9 million. Though a hefty fee for someone who is largely unproven, United have demonstrated their extreme spending power in the past and Guedes has the potential to go right to the very top.

It remains to be seen whether he will make the move to Old Trafford this month.