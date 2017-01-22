Tottenham injury news: Mauricio Pochettino provides an update on Toby Alderweireld’s hamstring problem

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino does not believe that defender Toby Alderweireld is seriously injured after he limped off during his side’s draw with Man City, report the London Evening Standard.

Alderweireld has firmly established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League during his time at White Hart Lane. His partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen has been a major contributor to his side’s recent success.

With Vertonghen already out injured, Spurs will be heavily relying on Alderweireld. However, he was withdrawn during yesterday’s game after he appeared to pick up a hamstring issue. It will be a frightening thought for the Tottenham faithful that they could be without both of their star defenders at the same time.

Pochettino, though, has eased those fears. The Standard quote the Spurs boss in revealing that Alderweireld’s injury doesn’t appear to be faithful: “I believe it’s not a big issue. We will know better in a few days, but it doesn’t look too bad,”

He will undoubtedly be holding his breath for more news.