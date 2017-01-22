Tottenham face major concern as European giants ready to bid £50m-plus for influential ace

Tottenham are reportedly bracing themselves for a transfer assault from Real Madrid who are ready to splash out over £50m on playmaker Dele Alli.

The 20-year-old has attracted significant attention from Europe’s big clubs with his form this season, as he took his tally to 12 goals for the campaign along with five assists in 28 outings in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Saturday.

As reported by The Express, Paris Saint-Germain have previously been paired with an interest, but it’s Real who are leading the hunt as they have placed the England international at the top of their transfer shortlist.

While a January move is out of the question, they are said to be making ambition plans for the summer and Alli forms part of the major changes that Zinedine Zidane has planned.

As noted by the Express, Alli only signed a new contract with Spurs in September worth £60,000-a-week over six years, but that already looks as though it will do little to deter Real in trying to prise him away from White Hart Lane.

The opportunity to play for one of, if not the, biggest clubs in world football will be hard to turn down for the former MK Dons starlet. Real will offer the opportunity to compete for trophies year in and year out, with that same appeal turning out to be too difficult to ignore for both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale previously.

However, Tottenham fans will be hoping that this situation is different. Mauricio Pochettino has built a young, talented and exciting squad that is proving they can compete for the Premier League title on a yearly basis.

While he will be keen to strengthen where possible, it’s an exciting time for Tottenham off the pitch too with a move to their new stadium not long away.

As a result, Alli would be leaving a lot behind in north London, with the argument to stay put a strong one despite Real’s advances and a possible £50m deal being put on the table.