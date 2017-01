Gary Cahill has doubled Chelsea’s advantage over Hull City with his head.

The Blues led by one after Diego Costa bagged his 15th goal of the season in the first-half. With Hull threatening to draw level, Antonio Conte’s men were in dire need of a second goal – and they’ve found one.

Cahill latched onto the end of Cesc Fabregas’ delivery to head home and surely wrap up all three points. Chelsea are heading eight points clear.