(Video) Arsenal finally find a breakthrough as Shkodran Mustafi heads the Gunners into the lead against Burnley

Arsenal have taken the lead against Burnley through defender Shkodran Mustafi.

The visitors were doing a great job of keeping Arsenal at arms length, with talisman Alexis Sanchez seeing his opportunities in front of goal limited.

However, the Gunners’ have finally found a breakthrough through an unlikely source. Mustafi flicked on Mesut Ozil’s delivery and his header found it’s way into the bottom corner of the Burnley net. It’s his first ever goal in an Arsenal shirt.