Granit Xhaka has been shown a straight red card for Arsenal against Burnley this afternoon.

For someone so careful and considerate in possession, Xhaka’s temperament is a real flaw in his game. The Swiss international can certainly be considered somewhat of a loose cannon, and today he again overstepped the mark.

Xhaka lunged into a challenge and was sent for an early bath. Arsene Wenger may well need to give him a stern talking to after today’s game.



Granit Xhaka Controversial Red Card vs Burnley! by wifutty