Arsene Wenger will be in trouble predicts Sky Sports pundit after controversial moment in Arsenal win

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will face action from the FA after his push on fourth official Anthony Taylor.

There was a dramatic end to proceedings at the Emirates on Sunday, with Burnley awarded an injury-time penalty which was converted by Andre Gray as it seemed Arsenal were set to slip up.

Wenger was outraged by the decision and was sent to the stands, but after refusing to budge from the entrance of the tunnel, he was seen shoving Taylor away.

While his mood would undoubtedly have improved after seeing Alexis Sanchez score a penalty at the death, Souness believes that this won’t be the last that Wenger hears about the incident.

“You just can’t do this,” he told Sky Sports.

“He has obviously not gone far enough into the tunnel and [the fourth official] has asked him to go further back. He raises his arms and pushes him. My understanding of that is he’ll be in trouble.

“The security man has done him a big favour. He got in between them.”

Wenger has since apologised, but it’s unlikely to be enough as ultimately it will be deemed as unacceptable behaviour for him to place his hands on an official.

In turn, he may well be set to receive a touchline suspension of some sort in the coming days, which could be a real blow for Arsenal as they look to keep up the pace at the top of the Premier League table.

As seen on some fan reaction videos though after the game, many were pleased to see the French tactician fired up and showing some passion. Although, perhaps he went a step too far on this occasion.