BBC Premier League team of the week: Rooney pick earns Crooks criticism as Arsenal spine dominates

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks is back with his Premier League team of the week, and as is the case almost every week, he has courted criticism.

Several of his selections can’t be argued with in fairness, with Andy Carroll and Fernando Llorente forming a partnership up front after scoring crucial goals in wins for their respective teams at the weekend.

Tom Carroll was excellent for Swansea City at Anfield too and so rightly gets some recognition, while James Ward-Prowse was instrumental for Southampton in their win over Leicester City.

However, here’s where it gets a little more tricky as based on the response on Twitter, Crooks has been slammed for effectively just picking players who scored over the weekend.

From the likes of defensive duo Gary Cahill and Skhodran Mustafi to Alexis Sanchez and Wayne Rooney, it’s questionable as to whether or not there were better options out there over the weekend rather than those who simply got on the scoresheet.

Seamus Coleman, Chris Brunt, Cahill and Mustafi all bagged a goal but beyond that, the question does have to be asked to whether or not others outshone them.

In Rooney’s case, the substitute came on late and rescued a point for his side at Stoke City while moving to 250 goals for Manchester United to top their all-time goalscoring list. A sentimental pick from Crooks?

Petr Cech was beaten from the spot yet again but makes it in due to other key saves made against Burnley, while Sanchez was left frustrated against Sean Dyche’s men for the most part before his brilliant penalty to win it.

These things are all down to opinion and what you liked from the weekend’s action. However, it didn’t go unnoticed that Crooks essentially just picked a bunch of players who all found the back of the net…

@BBCSport so basically his team of the week is anyone who scored ? — David Newton (@davidjnewton_b) January 22, 2017

@BBCSport is he for real? Rooney was pish lol. Only in the team cos he broke the record. Heads gone from ole garth there — bigred19 (@bigred193) January 22, 2017

@BBCSport He looks at who scores and sticks them in, shocking pundit — Jordan (@96_carter) January 22, 2017

@BBCSport literally just picks players that score — Mark Goddard (@MSGoddard10) January 22, 2017