Chelsea stars visit Ryan Mason in hospital as Hull ace is stable after nasty collision

Chelsea pair John Terry and Gary Cahill visited Ryan Mason in hospital after he had to undergo emergency surgery for a skull fracture.

The Hull City midfielder was hurt in a horrible clash of heads with Cahill during their game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

After requiring treatment on the pitch, Mason was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in London, where he underwent surgery and is now in a stable condition.

Club staff and captain Michael Dawson visited him on Monday morning and the club have released a statement revealing that he is now talking and will be monitored in hospital over the next few days.

However, The Sun report that Cahill, Terry and Chelsea assistant manager Steve Holland all visited the hospital too and spent time with Mason’s family as he underwent surgery.

Well wishes have been pouring in from around the football world, including from former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Gareth Bale, and thoughts remain with Mason until he makes a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Cahill was able to play the full 90 minutes after escaping a serious injury himself, and it was certainly a great touch from the Chelsea man to check up on the 25-year-old after the game and spend time with his family.