Dimitri Payet transfer news: West Ham ready to cut losses and take £25m

West Ham United are reportedly set to do what they have to in order to get rid of rebel Dimitri Payet, and will accept a £25m offer from Marseille.

The 29-year-old informed boss Slaven Bilic that he no longer wanted to play for the club earlier this month, and has since been dropped for the last two games.

Although the initial stance from the Hammers was that Payet would not be sold this month, The Sun claim that they have not only softened that stance, but they’re willing to accept a bid below their previous demands.

It’s reported that West Ham will accept a £25m offer from Marseille, £5m less than what they were asking for, as they look to get the French international out of the club and reinvest the money back into the squad to help push them up the Premier League table.

Having bagged 15 goals and 17 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions last season, Payet not only lit up Upton Park, but the entire Premier League took notice as he dazzled at Euro 2016 too.

However, it’s all gone wrong for him in east London this season, and it has ultimately led to this current situation where West Ham will sell in order to rid themselves of any negativity that he could possibly bring to the rest of the squad.

As for Payet, the Sun add that his family has already returned to France and while he’s been made to train with the Under-23s for the past fortnight, it looks as though his nightmare could be coming to an end very soon with a return to his former club.