Dortmund fend off Real Madrid and PL giants to seal £8.2m signing of 17-year-old wonderkid

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of 17-year-old starlet Alexander Isak, fending off Real Madrid to sign the highly-rated teenager.

The Bundesliga giants announced the signing on Monday morning, as seen in the tweet below, while ESPN FC have filled in the dots by reporting that the deal is worth £8.2m.

Isak is a highly talented youngster who has attracted interest from all around Europe, particularly Real Madrid as noted in the report above, who will be left bitterly disappointed at missing out on him.

Borussia Dortmund verpflichtet Alexander Isak // Borussia Dortmund sign striker Alexander Isak #welcomeisak #bvb pic.twitter.com/TCBIqGfhOv — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 23, 2017

It’s claimed that the Swedish teenager was won over by Thomas Tuchel and Dortmund’s plans, and in turn will look to take the next successful step in his development in Germany with the club boasting several quality young players in their squad already.

Having put pen-to-a-paper on a long-term contract, he will now hope to make a significant impact in the Bundesliga, with early comparisons being made between him and compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With 10 goals in 24 Allsvenskan appearances last season, he has been making noise for some time, which in turn resulted in countless clubs in Europe scouting him and considering a move.

Expressen reported in October last year that up to a staggering 90 scouts were in attendance to watch him, with Chelsea and Manchester United specifically noted in the report as they were said to be keen.

However, it’s Dortmund who have won the race to sign him and sporting director Michael Zorc was delighted with the club’s latest acquisition.

“Alexander Isak is a high-talented young player who had interested numerous top European clubs. We’re very happy that he has decided to join Borussia Dortmund,” he told the club’s official website.

“BVB is just as convinced as the player is that this transfer is one with a great future.”