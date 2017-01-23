January transfers that WILL probably happen… Plus a few that won’t

The January transfer window is now in full swing. This means that transfer rumours have begun hitting us from every which way. Some from agents, some from players angling for a move, and many from click-hungry news agencies.

We decided to put together this list of some of the more prominent rumours. We want to help you work out what may happen, and which ones are nothing more than a pipe dream. This means that when you do head to those betting sites and have a bit of a transfer-related flutter, you will know which ones stand the biggest chance of making some pennies!

Diego Costa

Over the past year, China have really been upping the ante when it comes to making offers for top players. Diego Costa is one of the latest, receiving a massive offer to head to Tianjin Quanjian. This offer is said to be in excess of £30 million a year. Enough to turn anybody’s head…and it did just that.

Earlier in January, Costa fell out with Chelsea manager Conte. He didn’t play for a couple of games. Despite this, we don’t think the transfer is going through. At least not this season. Tianjin Quanjian have already confirmed that Chelsea are not willing to part with him until the summer. He is also an integral part of Chelsea’s title bid. He isn’t going anywhere.

Ashley Young

Sandong Luneng of China are said to be lining up an offer which would be worth £16 million a year to Ashley Young. It is a huge sum of cash and would be a massive boost in his annual earnings. But, for Young, this would be a massive step-down from Manchester United.

It is hard to work out whether this one could happen or not. We can’t imagine that United are going to let him go cheap, but we also think that Young will be easily turned by the huge sum of cash on offer.

Leonardo Ulloa

When Brighton sold Ulloa to Leicester, it was their biggest sale in history. It was a pretty nifty purchase for Leicester too who, at the time, were predicted to be battling relegation. We all know how that worked out.

This fairytale we are referencing means that Leicester can attract a slightly better calibre of player nowadays. The result is that Ulloa has been confined to the bench. This is a player who wants to play. He has handed in a transfer request and Sunderland are interested in picking him up.

We reckon Ulloa is going to go.

Dimitri Payet

We all know that this chap has been angling for a move away from West Ham. The fans aren’t too keen about it, though. Shortly before writing, news came in that Payet’s car had been vandalised by an irate West Ham supporter. Not sure why. It doesn’t really encourage him to stick around, right?

From what we know, the only offer on the table for him right now is one from Marseille. West Ham are willing to play hard ball, however. They are not letting Payet go cheap. This is one that we reckon will go through. It is never great to have an unsettled player at your club. Whether he goes to Marseille or not is anybody’s guess. However, if you fancy a spot of online gambling, then Payet to go seems a safe bet.

Patrice Evra

There are a couple of clubs in for the ex-Manchester United captain right now. We reckon that he will be heading to Crystal Palace. In fact, Sam Allardyce has already confirmed that they are in the midst of signing him. There is just one sticking point. It will be a massive wage cut. Evra is said to be fine with this, but he wants an extra year on his contract, just to be on the safe side. Crystal Palace have never been good when it comes to signing ageing players, so whether they will go for this is anybody’s guess.

Manolo Gabbiadini

Last summer, it was a dead cert that Gabbiadini would be heading to Everton. So, as the transfer window goes, that never happened. However, this time we are sure that it is going to happen. There are three times willing to make a bid for him right now. Watford, West Bromwich and Southampton. He has also fallen out of favour at Napoli. Couple of sticking points, though.

Firstly; Napoli want €20 million for him. Gabbiadini also wants to move on a permanent basis. None of the English clubs want this. They, simply, want to take him on a loan basis. They want an option to buy him too. With three known clubs in the market, we reckon one of them is going to snap and give Napoli what they are after.

Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie did brilliantly at the African Nations Cup. As a result, he has attracted interest from pretty much every top Premier League club. Manchester United are the ones said to be most interested, however. They do have the money, but we don’t think Kessie is going to head there. His team, Atlanta, have already lost two of their top players this transfer window. We can’t see them losing another one.