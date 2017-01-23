Jose Mourinho set for transfer war with Chelsea over £172m La Liga superstar

Chelsea will reportedly do battle with former boss and current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho for the signing of Gareth Bale this summer.

The Welshman has enjoyed a highly successful spell in Spain since his move in 2013, winning the Champions League twice and lifting the Club World Cup trophy.

With the La Liga giants leading the way at the top of the table after 18 games, he’ll be desperate to add a league title to his collection, which in turn could spark a rethink over his long-term future.

On one hand, Bale has the opportunity to win trophies year in and year out in Madrid, and eventually the 27-year-old will arguably be seen as the main man at the club with Cristiano Ronaldo moving into the latter stages of his career.

All the ingredients are there for the Spanish outfit to continue to win trophies with the best players in the world, but Don Balon report that both United and Chelsea are keen to persuade him to return to the Premier League.

It’s claimed that figures close to €200m are being discussed, which in turn would unsurprisingly make him the most expensive player ever following on from his big-money move to the Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, it’s a big call as although the temptation to return to England and win the Premier League is massive, Bale appears settled in Madrid and continues to lead the club’s charge, albeit not at this moment in time due to injury.

With seven goals and four assists in 16 appearances in all competitions this season, the Welshman is continuing to prove his quality and importance to the side. He’ll hope to return soon from a serious ankle injury to continue to push Real closer to the league title, but there might be a big decision for him to make at the end of the season.