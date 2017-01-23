Jose Mourinho to make decision on £38m Manchester United signing this week

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a decision on whether or not to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof this week, in a deal said to be worth £38m.

The 22-year-old has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford this month, with conflicting reports suggesting that Jose Mourinho didn’t feel as though he needed defensive reinforcements right away.

However, according to The Daily Star, following the sales of Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin for a combined £45.7m, they are considering whether or not to swoop for Lindelof now rather than wait for the summer.

It’s claimed that agent Jorge Mendes is now involved in negotiations in some capacity, and that usually spells positive outcomes for Mourinho.

With just over a week to go until the deadline, it’s suggested that perhaps United are wary of the risk of missing out on their top target in the summer. In turn, given that they have the resources to complete the deal now, then why not make the transfer official.

Should a deal go through, it will raise doubts over the futures of the likes of Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo, despite the fact that the latter has impressed Mourinho in recent times with his partnership with Phil Jones.

Nevertheless, with Eric Bailly set to return from international duty next month, he will be expected to be the long-term stalwart in the heart of the United defence and Lindelof’s big price-tag and how keen United have been to sign him would suggest that he will be first choice beside him.

Based on the report, United supporters will have a much clearer indication as to which direction the club is heading with regards to their defence, as the Premier League giants will swoop for Lindelof this week if they believe it’s the right decision to do so.