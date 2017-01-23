Liverpool misfit urged to quit Anfield and PL for fresh start with European giants

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright believes that Daniel Sturridge should leave Liverpool and try his luck away from the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has struggled again this season, making just 18 appearances in all competitions with limited minutes, having started just two Premier League games since September.

When he plays, he tends to score. The England international has six goals and two assists in that time on the pitch, but through a combination on injuries and fierce competition, it hasn’t had a steady run of games under Jurgen Klopp who had preferred Roberto Firmino as his main striker.

Having already tried and failed at Chelsea and Manchester City, options are running out for Sturridge at the top level in the Premier League.

In turn, Wright has offered a different solution, one that he believes could benefit the striker and allow him a fresh start to try and rediscover his best form.

“He should go somewhere else to revitalise himself. I’m not sure if that will happen in this country. He’s been at all the top teams but Arsenal,” Wright told The Sun Football Podcast

“You look at it and think somewhere like PSG that he might look at. I think he is fantastic. He is a super player. It isn’t going to happen for him at Liverpool.”

Whether or not that’s something that appeals to Sturridge remains to be seen, but as his frustration continues to build at Anfield, it’s becoming more and more likely that he’ll have to move on in order to display his talents on a regular basis, providing that he can stay healthy.