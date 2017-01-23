(Photo) Danny Ings and Australian model “caught out” kissing on set

Injured Liverpool striker Danny Ings has a ridiculously hot girlfriend. This is fact.

Ings’s missus is Australian model Georgia Gibbs, who posted the belting snap below to Instagram this evening.

The picture shows Gibbs looking stunning as ever, dressed in a teeny green bikini for a modelling shoot with fashion, travel and swimwear photographer Bonnie Cee.

Danny, dressed in scruffy grey cargo pants, was clearly not part of the shoot.

However, Bonnie couldn’t help but click her camera when she saw the love birds sharing a smooch.

Georgia captioned the picture: “Miss ya miss ya kinda wanna kiss ya”, adding “caught out @bonniecee”.

