Tottenham injury news: Alderweireld provides injury update as he feared seven-week layoff

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has revealed that he isn’t concerned about his hamstring injury and that he came off as a precaution on Saturday.

The Belgian international was seen hobbling off during the 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the weekend, causing some real concern amongst the Spurs faithful with Jan Vertonghen already sidelined.

While ankle ligament damage is expected to keep him out for two months, the last thing that Mauricio Pochettino would have wanted was for his defensive partner to be out for an extended period of time too.

However, based on the quotes below, as noted by respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, both Alderweireld and the Spurs boss made the sensible decision to accept the short-term loss by coming off at City to win the long-term battle and avoid a serious injury.

Toby Alderweireld: "My hamstring was about to snap, but it feels fine now. I didn't want to risk being out for 6-7 weeks." #thfc pic.twitter.com/pPbykgaPtG — Kristof Terreur ? (@HLNinEngeland) January 22, 2017

It’s unlikely that Alderweireld will be risked against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup at White Hart Lane on Saturday, and so he’ll have another week to receive treatment before being in contention for the Premier League clash with Sunderland on January 31.

Although Pochettino has quality and depth in defence with the likes of Ben Davies and Kevin Wimmer ready to step in, it’s worth noting the importance and influence that Alderweireld has.

Along with Vertonghen, the pair have ensured that Spurs have the second-best defensive record in the Premier League, with only Chelsea fairing better. It remains to be seen how they deal with the absence of one of their defensive stalwarts.