This is what Swansea ballboy Charlie Morgan looks like 4 years on from Eden Hazard attack in Swansea v Chelsea

Posted by
This is what Swansea ballboy Charlie Morgan looks like 4 years on from Eden Hazard attack in Swansea v Chelsea

Remember on this day in 2013 when Eden Hazard kicked that Swansea ballboy who was deliberately wasting time during the second leg of a Capital One Cup semi-final?

Morgan – who was 17 back then (honestly, a 17-year-old ballboy!) – survived the attack, although he is no longer in the ball-retrieving game.

Instead, he’s just living his life. This is what Morgan looks like in 2017. Pouty.

Swansea ballboy Charlie Morgan in 2017

At the bottom on this article, you can see him sucking a coconut in Mexico a few weeks back.

Both photos were posted to Twitter by Morgan’s girlfriend.

Back to that famous incident back in 2013. Morgan and Hazard met each other after the game – which ended 0-0, sending the Swans through to the final 2-0 on aggregate – and apologies were exchanged.

Nevertheless, Hazard – had been sent off- was given a three-game ban.

Swansea went on to beat Bradford 5-0 in the final to book a campaign in the Europa League – the highlight of which was a 3-0 win away to Valencia.

Charlie Morgan sucking a coconut

 

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top