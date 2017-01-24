Chelsea willing to sell 54-time international this January if they can land 6ft 5in replacement

Chelsea interested in signing AC Milan man, but it’s complicated.

Forget the Diego Costa transfer saga, all the window talk at Stamford Bridge right now is about what might happen at the other end of the pitch.

Bournemouth want to sign back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, according to The Guardian, who claim that the Cherries had a £10m opening offer for the 54-time Bosnia and Herzegovina international rejected last week.

However, The Guardian suggest that Chelsea would be willing to sell the former Stoke City stopper, but only once they have sourced a replacement.

Finding a no.2 goalkeeper is tough. Naturally, most top glovemen have no interest in playing the role of understudy.

Begovic is arguably the best no.2 keeper in the Premier League, so he isn’t easy to replace.

Chelsea do have their eye on someone, though. The Guardian add that the Blues are keen on 35-year-old AC Milan man Diego Lopez, who they looked at over the summer when Begovic was first linked with a possible move away from Stamford Bridge.

The vibe seems to be that Chelsea would give Begovic their blessing to leave if they were able to bring in 6ft 5in Lopez.

But it’s not that simple. Lopez is currently on a season-long loan with Espanyol, who are playing him as a regular starter in La Liga.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea could: a) break that loan deal and, b) convince Lopez to give up regular action for a seat on a London subs bench.

Of course, there might be a Premier League winner’s medal in it for him.