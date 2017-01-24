Granit Xhaka accused of racial abuse, Arsenal midfielder interviewed by police, could face further ban

Granit Xhaka is already facing a four-game ban in England after picking up his second red card of the season – his ninth in three years – in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.

And the Switzerland international could be hit with a further suspension, or worse, depending on how the police and the FA decide to deal with allegations that he racially abused a female member of staff at Heathrow airport on Monday night.

As reported by The Telegraph, a witness claimed that the 24-year-old midfielder called the worker a “f***ing white b****” in German after his friend, Leonard Lekaj, was refused entry to a flight after arriving late for boarding.

Lekaj is a footballer in Germany’s sixth division.

According to Sky Sports, Xhaka disputes what he is alleged to have said and also claims that he did not speak directly to the member of staff in question.

A Metropolitan Police statement, quoted by Sky, read: “Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five.

“The allegation was made by a third party. Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s.

“He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. Enquires continue.”

Arsenal have made no statement about the incident on their official website or on any of their social channels.

Sky asked for the club comment, but Arsenal declined, saying that it is a private and police matter.