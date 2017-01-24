(Photo) Jose Mourinho falls asleep before Man United training after Jurgen Klopp criticism of tiresome football

Jose Mourinho has been snapped sleeping on his way to Manchester United training.
Jo-zzzzz-e Mourinho! Manchester United boss catches up on his sleep on the way to training https://t.co/hHsdpGVBr8 pic.twitter.com/k9wJqdqDPe
— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 24, 2017
The photo – published in the Daily Mail – was taken less than a fortnight after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticised United’s style of play under Mourinho, suggesting that the Red Devils were overusing the long boy in a tiresome manner.
“It is so intense. They play long balls, it was a wild game,” Klopp told The Mirror following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.
Klopp was then branded a hypocrite by fans a week later when he stuck centre-back Joel Matip up front for the final throws of Liverpool’s 3-2 home defeat to Swansea City.
However, it is unlikely that Mourinho’s car snooze has anything to do with long balls.
The Portuguese is still living in a hotel, which must surely stop being relaxing after a while.
?A week in the life of Jurgen Klopp.
?Criticises Jose Mourinho for playing "long balls".
?Brings on Joel Matip to play up front.#LIVSWA pic.twitter.com/SHYgX8Z3F5
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 21, 2017
