(Photo) Jose Mourinho falls asleep before Man United training after Jurgen Klopp criticism of tiresome football

Jose Mourinho has been snapped sleeping on his way to Manchester United training.

The photo – published in the Daily Mail – was taken less than a fortnight after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticised United’s style of play under Mourinho, suggesting that the Red Devils were overusing the long boy in a tiresome manner.

“It is so intense. They play long balls, it was a wild game,” Klopp told The Mirror following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Klopp was then branded a hypocrite by fans a week later when he stuck centre-back Joel Matip up front for the final throws of Liverpool’s 3-2 home defeat to Swansea City.

However, it is unlikely that Mourinho’s car snooze has anything to do with long balls.

The Portuguese is still living in a hotel, which must surely stop being relaxing after a while.

