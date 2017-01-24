(Video) Hugo Lloris puts weekend horror-show behind him with epic double save in Tottenham training

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris had a rare off-day at the weekend as he produced two uncharacteristic errors in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

France’s no.1 goalkeeper seems to have put those mistakes behind him as he pulled off a tremendous double save during Tottenham training on Tuesday.

Hugoooo! Just when @chriseriksen8 thought he had a tap-in, a fine Hugo double save! #COYS #THFC #Barcelona A video posted by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Spurs are currently in Barcelona on a mid-season trip as they look to benefit from Spain’s superior winter climate.

Up next for Tottenham is a home game against Wycombe Wanderers in round four of the FA Cup on Saturday.

