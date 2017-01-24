What Granit Xhaka said to female airport worker (allegedly) has Arsenal fans very confused

Arsenal bad boy Granit Xhaka was already in hot water for getting sent off against Burnley on Sunday.

And the temperature of said water rose further after he was spoken to by police following an alleged incident of racial abuse on Monday evening.

What Granit Xhaka said to a female airport worker, according to an allegation published by The Telegraph, has confused a lot of people on Twitter, many of them Arsenal fans.

The accusation is that Xhaka – annoyed that his friend was not allowed to board a plane after arriving late – called the member of Heathrow Airport staff a “f****** white b****”.

We can all agree that those three words are not very nice.

However, many on social media don’t believe, or at least don’t understand, how they qualify as racist when spoken from one light-skinned person to another.

We’re probably not qualified to define where the line is, either, but, to be safe, how about we all just avoid using race, colour or religion when having a go at someone?

The above Tweet is correct. He was not arrested, but interviewed under a police caution.

However, enquires are ongoing, according to a statement from the Met, published by Sky Sports earlier tonight.

It read: “Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five.

“The allegation was made by a third party. Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s.

“He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. Enquires continue.”