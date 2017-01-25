Brilliant 442oons sketch nails the ‘Transfer Market’ as CSL spend £189m on West Ham & LFC talent but lose John Terry to rival bid

Scroll down to watch the brilliant new 442oons video.

The story of the January Transfer Window so far has unquestionably been the power-moves made by Chinese Super League clubs.

Chinese money saw Oscar leave Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG, who paid the Blues a fee of £60m according to Sky Sports, while many other star players continue to be linked with the Far East.

We teamed up with the brilliant 442oons recently and gave them a rough idea for a satirical sketch on how the Chinese are hijacking the ‘Transfer Market’.

Unsurprisingly, witty football genius Dean at 442oons smashed it and came up with the brilliant video below.

In the hilarious sketch, Premier League managers are seen attempting to sell their deadwood with little success until the CSL boys arrive, suitcases bursting with cash.

First to go for £63m is West Ham’s Dimitri Payet, before Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp works his magic to offload Mamadou Sakho and Daniel Sturridge for £126m.

The final lot sees Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looking to cash-in on over-the-hill captain John Terry, but this time there’s a rival bidder…

