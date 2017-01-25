Chelsea open to swap deal as Blues eye former British record signing

Chelsea have a three-man shortlist of candidates to replace back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic as they consider whether or not to allow him to move to Bournemouth, according to The Telegraph.

That list features AC Milan stopper Diego Lopez, Galatasaray’s Fernando Muslera and Celtic star Craig Gordon.

Of those three keepers, Gordon is the only man with Premier League experience, which could be vital when signing a no.2 who must be ready if called upon.

Gordon is a former record-holder. He became the most expensive British goalkeeper of all time when he joined Sunderland from Hearts in for £9m 2007, as reported by the Sunderland Echo.

That record changed hands in 2014 when Fraser Forster moved from Celtic to Southampton.

Gordon is now Celtic’s no.1, but perhaps not for much longer.

The Telegraph claim that Chelsea could be willing to do some sort of swap deal to take Gordon from Parkhead to Stamford Bridge.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is an admirer of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Dominic Solanke and Ola Aina, per The Telegraph, who report that Chelsea may offer one of their young players on loan as part of a deal to sign Gordon, 34.