Liverpool v Southampton Live Stream, Leeds v Forest – Watch Wednesday Football Coupon Online

Its a busy Wednesday night as Liverpool face Southampton in the EFL Cup while Leeds face Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Southampton surprised many with their first leg win over Liverpool a couple of weeks back, as the Reds were ultimately expected to triumph over the Seasiders in the tie, having been in impeccable form so far under Jurgen Klopp this season.

However, of late, Liverpool’s form has suddenly taken a turn for the worse but Klopp is sure to stop the the rot with a turnaround in fortunes tonight.

As well as losing the first leg of the EFL Cup Semi-final 1-0 at Saint Mary’s, Liverpool then needed an FA Cup replay to defeat League 2 side Plymouth.

What’s worse is that this replay was only game that Liverpool have won out of all 6 that they have played in the month of January so far, most recently losing to relegation contenders Swansea City at home on the weekend.

With this in mind, Southampton will be confident that they have as good a chance as anyone of progressing to the League cup final by the end of the game which is set to take place on Sunday night.

However, with the tie set to take place at Anfield, and with Liverpool having gone into the tie as favourites, many will still be expecting them to triumph in the match.

It was Nathan Redmond who ran riot last time out, as the Winger who got the winning goal could have scored many more than one.

Liverpool will have to sort out a strategy to deal with the Englishmen as if he plays as well as he did previously then he will certainly push them.

Elsewhere tonight high flying Leeds will look to add further misery to Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

The Lilywhites have been in sparkling form but recently came unstuck, losing 3-2 at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

With the side still lying in a healthy fifth in the Championship, a win would further boost their chances of automatic promotion.

Their opponents Nottingham Forest are having a torrid time both on and off the field, however there are signs of recovery following their 1-0 win over Bristol City last weekend.

