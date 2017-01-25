Man United fans rejoice as Ivory Coast get sent packing from AFCON 2017

Ivory Coast’s title defence at AFCON 2017 ended in the group phase on Tuesday as the Elephants lost 1-0 to Morocco.

That defeat saw the former champions finish third in Group C, behind Morocco and DR Congo.

It is a big underachievement for Ivory Coast and their experienced squad, which included six Premier League players.

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly, Sunderland Wilfried Kanon, Bournemouth’s Max Gradel, Stoke City striker Wilfried Bony and Crystal Palace speedster Wilfried Zaha were all part of the Ivory Coast squad that flopped in Gabon.

And United fans seem pretty happy about it.

Instead of sharing in Bailly’s disappointment, many Red Devils supporters took to Twitter to rejoice at the fact that their star centre-back will return to Old Trafford sooner than usual.

Bailly has featured in 12 of United’s Premier League games so far this season, eight of which ended in United wins.

Check out the best Tweets below:

Bailly is back ?? Bailly and jones Or bailly and rojo ? — GAZ MUFC FAN (@Gazmufcfan) January 24, 2017

Bit upset at Bailly coming back early from ACON…. pic.twitter.com/k2TImfqYGh — Ray (@Rayzor74) January 25, 2017

Good news that Bailly is on the return?? — Theatre Of Dreams (@mufc__2016) January 25, 2017