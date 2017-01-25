Man United transfer news: Fee agreed for ‘next Michael Carrick’, personal terms being discussed

He was hailed as the ‘next Michael Carrick’, according to The Sun, but now the same newspaper claim that he is set to leave Old Trafford.

The newspaper report that 21-year-old Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss will join Queens Park Rangers in a £500,000 deal.

Goss, who was compared to Carrick because of his passing ability, has never played a first-team game for United, although he was named on the bench by Louis van Gaal for last season’s 2-1 win at Warford.

The move to QPR looks fairly imminent, with personal terms currently being discussed. That was the latest update from Sky Sports this evening, with the site confirming that a fee had been agreed.

QPR have struggled so far this season. The London outfit sit 17th in the Championship table, having taken 33 points from 27 games.

The Hoops find themselves 12 points below the final playoff place and just eight above the relegation zone.

