(Photo) New Jose Mourinho haircut gets awful feedback from Man United followers, but his explanation is banter

“Grey fox or silver squirrel?”, pondered Peter Vergos, while Sam Eefde said: “He looks older now”.

An unimpressed Useless G4mer added: “Oh no that’s terrible”. And Jamie Thompson called it a “dead trim”.

These were some of the comments posted in replay to an official Manchester United Instagram post which showed off a new Jose Mourinho haircut on Tuesday.

This is of course not the first buzz-cut of Mourinho’s managerial career.

And he was quizzed about his latest hair-do during a press conference ahead of Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg at Hull City.

Mourinho, who was in a refreshingly good mood, was quoted by The Mirror as saying: “The haircut is a privilege because I’m the kind of guy who can do it and in a one month I have new hair, a new wig!”

He added, while pointing at some of the more follically-challenged journalists in the room: “It’s just a privilege. Some of you can’t do it!”

