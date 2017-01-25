(Video) Tottenham players sneak Korean girl to Heung-min Son’s hotel room during Barcelona training camp

A Korean Tottenham fan bumped into a group of Spurs players during their recent training trip to Barcelona.

She posed for pictures with Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, but her favourite footballer – Heung-Min Son – was elsewhere.

Son was chilling in his hotel room, so that’s where Alli, Kane and co headed, taking the lucky girl with them. She filmed it on her phone, capturing Son’s priceless reaction in the process.

