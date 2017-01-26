AC Milan transfer news: €500k loan deal to be completed on Thursday with €18m option to buy

AC Milan winger M’Baye Niang will reportedly complete his initial loan move to Watford on Thursday, as he’s set to undergo a medical and sign his contract.

The 22-year-old has been frustratingly inconsistent throughout his stint with the Rossoneri, and with just three goals and three assists in 18 appearances so far this season, Vincenzo Montella has opted to allow him to leave.

Having failed to get the best out of him, it will now be Walter Mazzarri’s burden, as La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Niang will complete his switch to Vicarage Road on Thursday.

The Frenchman will undergo a medical and sign his new deal, with the Hornets paying €500,000 for the loan, while they have a option to buy at the end of the season for €18m.

Interest had been high in Niang with the likes Genoa, West Ham United and Crystal Palace all linked with a move, but he’s opted for Watford after agreeing on personal terms and with Milan’s incoming owners at Sino-Europe Sports giving the green light for the move to go ahead.

In turn, it’s claimed that Milan will now look to identify a replacement as although they added Gerard Deulofeu to their squad in a loan deal from Everton, they could still be left short in the wide positions.

However, it’s added by Gazzetta that they are merely looking for loan deals as they haven’t got the financial backing of the new ownership as of yet, and so will have to acquire a short-term fix.

As for Niang, it simply hasn’t worked at Milan as he has been a frustrating figure for many supporters with his lack of consistency and quality in the final third.

While he is undoubtedly a hugely talented individual, he’ll hope that a new setting in England will bring the best out of him while Milan look set to move on in a different direction.

