Arsenal legend accuses Chelsea ace of “destabilising” squad amid January unrest

Ian Wright has accused Chelsea striker Diego Costa of “destabilising” the dressing room after talk of a lucrative move to China earlier this month.

Antonio Conte’s side are going well in their pursuit of the Premier League title, as they sit eight points clear at the top of the table after 22 games.

What they don’t want is off-the-field matters distracting them, and that’s what Wright felt Costa caused a week or so again when he was dropped for the trip to Leicester City.

While it was also reported that a back injury was the source of the problem, it came amid strong speculation of an offer from China and a bust-up with a Chelsea fitness coach, as detailed by The Mirror.

In turn, Wright believes that the Spaniard risked destabilising the dressing room with the whole episode, regardless of whether or not they won without him and the fact that he has since made a goalscoring return to the team.

“I said he’s destabilising it. For him to just get up and say ‘I’m leaving’ – he’s destabilised the dressing room.

“He’s come out against Hull and hammered them. The fact is he’s come back and silenced the crowd.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Costa remains content with life at Stamford Bridge for the last week of the January transfer window.

That’s more than likely at this stage, however the bigger concern is whether or not he’ll continue to have the right attitude for the rest of the campaign.

With the title up for grabs, you’d assume that he would have his head screwed on. However, with the suggestion that he’s ready to up and leave for China sooner rather than later, it might have a negative impact on the him and those around him.