Arsene Wenger offers brilliant excuse over FA charge but defends under-fire Arsenal star

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has accepted his FA misconduct charge and taken responsibility for his actions, but also offered an hilarious excuse too.

The Frenchman was ordered off the touchline in the closing stages of his side’s win over Burnley last weekend, as his protests over a late penalty for the visitors saw him dismissed.

However, cameras then picked him up being ushered down the tunnel by fourth official Anthony Taylor, only for Wenger to be seen pushing him back as he looked confused as to where he was supposed to go.

While the Arsenal boss has ultimately accepted that his actions were inappropriate and accepted his misconduct charge, he wasn’t entirely ready to let the situation go without explaining what his issue was.

“I have little more to add. I am big enough to stand up for what I do,” he told the media in his press conference on Thursday, as reported by Sky Sports.

“When I don’t behave like I think I should behave, I am big enough to say I am not right.

“I’m a passionate guy and I believe that I am completely committed in my job and want to win the football games.”

However, there was also a funny comment as he claimed that he didn’t know where he was supposed to go at the Emirates, his home ground for over a decade, despite being told to leave the tunnel, as noted by ESPN FC correspondent Mattias Karen.

Wenger says he will request a personal hearing with the FA to plead his case. Says he stayed in tunnel because he didn’t know where to go. — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) January 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Wenger also discussed midfielder Granit Xhaka who has had a difficult week both on and off the pitch after being sent off against Burnley and then accused of racially abusing a member of staff at Heathrow.

However, his manager has spoken to him about both incidents and while insisting that Xhaka denies the latter, he hopes that he can improve with his discipline on the pitch as he certainly has the right attitude to do so.

“Watching it again the sending off was harsh. He’s not naturally a great tackler. He doesn’t master the technique. I would encourage him to stay on his feet.

“The other he denies completely. I’ve talked with him about that and he denies what happened there.

“He has a fantastic attitude on a daily basis. He’s been marvellous to handle – commitment, focus, dedication.”