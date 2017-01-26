Chelsea transfer news: £3M bid rejected for veteran goalkeeper as outcast nears £10M move to Premier League counterpart

Chelsea have had an offer in the region of £3 million rejected for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, according to the Daily Mail.

Gordon is a familiar face in the Premier League, having made 88 appearances in England’s top tier for Sunderland between 2007 and 2012.

He is perhaps best known in Scotland for respective spells at Hearts and Celtic, who he plays for now. He has also made 45 appearances for the Scottish national team.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea are interested in signing the Celtic stopper. The tabloid believe that Asmir Begovic is on the verge of sealing a move to Bournemouth, for what they believe to be a £10 million fee, and the Blues will subsequently be forced into the market in search of a new second-choice goalkeeper.

Gordon ticks all the boxes, but if Chelsea think they are going to get the Scotsman on the cheap – they have another thing coming. The Daily Mail believe that Antonio Conte has had a £3 million offer rebuffed. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League leaders will bid again.