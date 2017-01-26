Chelsea set to allow £12m back-up ace leave with 34-year-old veteran eyed as ideal replacement

Chelsea are reportedly set to launch a bid to sign Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon as they look for a replacement for the out-going Asmir Begovic.

As noted by The Daily Mail, the Blues are looking for £12m for the Bosnian international who is expected to join Bournemouth. However, they will only let him leave when they’ve found a suitable replacement.

According to Sky Sports, it looks as though Gordon is the man that ticks all the boxes, as the 34-year-old has emerged as Chelsea’s top candidate to fill the future void in the squad.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the pressure is certainly on Celtic to ensure he agrees to new terms and remains in Scotland for the foreseeable future.

Manager Brendan Rodgers remained confident that Gordon would remain with him as he insisted that Chelsea would be wasting their time trying to sign him, but the lure of a return to the Premier League could be too strong to turn down at this stage of his career.

It’s claimed that Diego Lopez and Fernando Muslera are being considered as alternatives, but Gordon is the man at the forefront of the speculation and could have a difficult decision to make between now and the deadline next week.

Naturally though, he will have to be content with a role behind Thibaut Courtois initially as the Belgian will undoubtedly remain the first choice between the posts for the rest of the season.