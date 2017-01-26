Daniel Sturridge’s unforgiving decline summed up by shocking stats

The scale of Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge’s decline has been revealed by the Daily Mail.

Sturridge was once considered one of the Premier League’s deadliest strikers and one of the most prolific in any of Europe’s top five divisions. In his first 55 league games for Liverpool, he found the back of the net on 39 occasions.

His partnership with Luis Suarez almost won Liverpool the title. However, since the Uruguayan’s departure, Sturridge has failed to replicate the sort of form he showed during the opening stages of his Liverpool career.

The Daily Mail have revealed the stats that show just how far the England international has fallen. The tabloid compare Sturridge’s stats between January 2013 and May 2014 to the 2014/15 campaign to the present day.

In the first period, Sturridge averaged a goal every 113 minutes. His shot conversion rate stood at 22% and he also provided ten assists. Since 2014/15, Sturridge has averaged a goal every 160 minutes. His shot conversation rate has fallen to 14.91% and he only provided four assists.

It remains to be seen whether Sturridge will ever get back to his best level, or this is just the player he is now.