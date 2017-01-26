Hull City 2-1 Man United player ratings: Pogba shines with an 8 but his performance isn’t enough to save his side from defeat

Manchester United are through to the EFL Cup final after defeating Hull City 3-2 on aggregate.

Jose Mourinho’s side carried a 2-0 advantage into the second leg, after goals from Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata secured them the victory at Old Trafford.

It appeared as though there would still be work to do tonight, however, after Tom Huddlestone put Hull ahead on the night. Marcos Rojo conceded a penalty, and Huddlestone made no mistake from 12-yards. David De Gea went the right way, but the power and placement was spot-on from the Hull midfielder. You can see his goal here.

Paul Pogba levelled the scores with a goal that looked to have booked United’s ticket to Wembley. He was the first to latch onto the loose ball in the Hull penalty area and prodded home into the bottom corner of the net. Click here to see Pogba’s seventh goal of the season.

Oumar Niasse found a late winner for Hull, but it wasn’t enough to save their Wembley dream. It will be Man United facing Southampton at the end of February.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Hull City player ratings: Marshall 6, Meyler 6, Dawson 7, Maguire 7, Tymon 5, Huddlestone 8, Clucas 7, Bowen 7, Maloney 5, Diomande 6, Niasse 7.

Man United player ratings: de Gea 6, Darmian 7, Smalling 5, Jones 5, Rojo 3, Herrera 5, Carrick 7, Pogba 8, Lingard 6, Ibrahimovic 5, Rashford 6.