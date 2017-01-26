Hull City vs Manchester United starting teams: Anthony Martial left out of the 18-man squad for crucial cup tie

Manchester United visit Hull City this evening as they look to join Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

Claude Puel’s side booked their trip to Wembley last night with a win over Liverpool at Anfield. Arch rivals Man United will be hoping they do not suffer the same fate, but it is hard to see Jose Mourinho’s side progressing from this position.

United have a 2-0 aggregate lead after the first-leg, with goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini handing them the advantage.

The only absentee for Mourinho to deal with tonight is Eric Bailly, who is away on international duty with Ivory Coast for the African Cup of Nations. Hull are without Ryan Mason, who suffered a fractured skull against Chelsea at the weekend. Curtis Davies also sits out with a hamstring issue.

There are few surprises in either line-up tonight, but Anthony Martial has not been named in the 18-man match-day squad.

Here is how Mourinho’s men line up for tonight’s game: