Jurgen Klopp slammed by outspoken coach as his methods blamed for Liverpool dip

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been put in the firing line as a reason as to why the club have suffered a worrying wobble in January.

The Reds have won just one of their seven games so far this month, and that came in an FA Cup replay against Plymouth Argyle.

Having failed to reach the EFL Cup final, and as they continue to lose ground in the Premier League title race, things are looking a little less optimistic at Anfield.

Klopp has escaped criticism for the most part, but with Jamie Carragher suggesting after the defeat to Southampton on Wednesday night that the players have no energy.

Experienced coach Raymond Verheijen, who has worked with a whole host of top clubs and countries around the world, has aimed his criticism at the German tactician in a rant on Twitter.

Liverpool manager Klopp has run his players into the ground during pre-season. Consequently, players cannot perform during an entire season. — Raymond Verheijen (@raymondverheije) January 26, 2017

When the Liverpool dip was predicted last August the fans were laughing because Liverpool was winning. But are they still laughing now? — Raymond Verheijen (@raymondverheije) January 26, 2017

Liverpool is not even playing in Europe. Just imagine how squeezed the LFC players would have been if they had played CL or EL this season. — Raymond Verheijen (@raymondverheije) January 26, 2017

Overall, Klopp is one of the best managers in the world. But he clearly has some flaws in his pre-season training methods. Raise your bar! — Raymond Verheijen (@raymondverheije) January 26, 2017

It remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool can get their campaign back on track, as it will take a second wind to now regain their momentum and start pushing again.

Given that they’re still in the top four and in the mix, it’s hardly time for panic stations just yet. However, things need to pick up quickly otherwise the pressure will merely continue to build and the problems will grow with theories such as those above, leading to more pointing of the finger at Klopp.