West Ham transfer news: elegant midfielder opts to join the Hammers as he prepares to discuss personal terms and take a medical

Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass has opted to sign for West Ham United, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

Snodgrass has proven that he is Premier League quality during his time with Norwich and Hull. The Scotsman has made 88 appearances in England’s top tier, finding the back of the net on 19 occasions.

Seven of those have come this campaign, where without their talisman, Hull would have little chance of maintaining their Premier League status. Unfortunately for them, their worst fears could be set to be realised.

As per Kaveh Solhekol, Snodgrass has decided that he will be leaving Hull this month in order to sign for West Ham. Solhekol believes that the 29-year-old will meet with the Hammers tomorrow to discuss medical terms and, if all goes to plan, take a medical.

It is a real boost for Slaven Bilic who no longer has Dimitri Payet at this disposal. Hull, however, are in deep trouble.