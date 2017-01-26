Chelsea came close to securing the services of Brazilian legend a decade ago after he had a meeting with Roman Abramovich

Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos has revealed that he nearly joined Premier League giants in 2007, report The Sun.

Roberto Carlos is widely considered one of the best full-backs every to grace the game. He made 820 appearances in his career in five different countries. He also found the back of the net on 102 occasions, which is commendable for a defender.

The most iconic moment in his career was undoubtedly the ‘banana’ free-kick against France in 1997. Carlos defied the laws of physics to beat Fabian Barthez and score one of the best goals that has ever been scored.

He never graced the Premier League during his career, but as per The Sun, he almost made the move to England a decade on from that iconic free-kick.

The Sun cite Sky Sports in quoting Carlos, who reveals just how close he was to making the switch to Stamford Bridge: “I spoke to Roman Abramovich about it. We had a meeting in Paris but it didn’t happen due to a few small factors.

There would have, perhaps, never have been two better players competing for one defensive position than Roberto Carlos and Ashley Cole.