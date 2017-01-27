AC Milan transfer news: Galliani fixes sights on last key signing, China offer rejected for midfield star

AC Milan reportedly look set to make one last signing this January transfer window, while they’ve rejected an offer for Juraj Kucka.

The Rossoneri have been busy over the past week, as Gerard Deulofeu has arrived on loan from Everton for the rest of the season while M’Baye Niang has headed in the opposite direction to England.

Having joined Watford on loan with an option to buy, it remains to be seen whether or not the 22-year-old returns in the summer, but for now Milan must replace him in their squad to add depth for coach Vincenzo Montella.

Vice-president Adriano Galliani is busy making that happen, and as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, it looks as though their last objective in the January transfer window is to sign Genoa ace Lucas Ocampos.

It’s reported that Galliani has made initial progress in talks with Genoa president Enrico Preziosi, and he now awaits an answer from their Serie A rivals over whether or not a deal can be done.

The move is problematic as Genoa still need to identify who they will replace Ocampos with before allowing him to leave, but as far as Milan are concerned, it’s claimed that the 22-year-old will be their final signing as they won’t seek alternatives.

Meanwhile, Milan have rejected an approach from China for Kucka, as the Slovakian international is considered an important part of the squad, as reported by Calciomercato.

After arriving from Genoa in 2015 to little fanfare, Kucka has grown into a fan favourite with his tenacious and tireless performances in midfield.

Although there is an argument to suggest that Milan will eventually have to replace him in order to take the next step up in quality, he is certainly crucial to their chances of finishing in the top three in Serie A this season and thus qualifying for the Champions League.

For all the latest AC Milan news and transfer talk, follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio