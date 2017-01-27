Arsenal in talks over €60m signing for ideal replacement if Alexis Sanchez opts to leave

Arsenal have reportedly opened negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over a €60m deal to sign Marco Reus as they make a contingency plan if Alexis Sanchez leaves.

The Chilean international has been in stunning form so far this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 13 assists in 28 appearances to lead Arsenal’s charge for silverware.

However, the problem remains that his contract is set to expire in 2018, and with no suggestion that an extension is close, the Gunners remain at risk of losing him if an agreement isn’t reached.

According to a WhoScored exclusive with respected Italian reporter Emanuele Giulianelli, Arsenal have begun the process of considering a back-up option in the event that the 28-year-old moves on, and that has led them to Reus.

It’s claimed that the Premier League giants have started talks with their Bundesliga counterparts over a deal, and are prepared to splash out €60m on his signature in order to add star quality to their squad if there is a void to fill with Sanchez leaving.

It’s even added that Reus would pen a five-year deal worth €8m-a-year, although this is purely with the summer transfer window in mind and not a last ditch move in January.

It’s been a difficult season for the 27-year-old though as injuries have severely limited him. He’s made just seven appearances in all competitions, but clearly when fit he makes a huge impact as he’s bagged four goals and six assists in those outings.

With Thomas Tuchel bringing in a wealth of quality young talent though, it remains to be seen how long Reus is a part of their plans as a major offer could tempt them into selling and focusing on developing the young players that they’ve signed over the last year or so.