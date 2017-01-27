Chelsea transfer news: Conte provides Begovic update, 2/3 young starlets not going out on loan

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has addressed speculation linking several of his players with exits this month, and cleared up each situation.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, he covered various topics.

However, with less than a week to go until the January transfer window deadline, his activity in the market was undoubtedly the most popular line of questioning.

Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has been linked with an exit this week to join Bournemouth, as noted by Sky Sports, but Conte reiterated that the Bosnian international will only leave the club if they are able to sign an adequate replacement.

“Begovic will be allowed to leave if we can find a suitable replacement, but if not, he will stay at the club,” the Italian tactician told the media.

“For sure there is this Begovic situation. Bournemouth asked him but he’s Chelsea’s player. I’m happy with him.”

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have both been linked with temporary moves away in order to gain experience and play regular football, but Conte denied that they would be going anywhere although he conceded that Ola Aina might benefit from such a move.

“Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek will definitely stay with us for the rest of the season. Ola Aina could potentially go on loan.”

As for comings in, it doesn’t look too good for Chelsea fans hoping for new arrivals as Conte suggested that Michy Batshuayi will be given an opportunity against Brentford to prove that he doesn’t need additional depth behind Diego Costa.

Further, he essentially hinted that he’s happy with what’s he got and would not be applying pressure on the club to act and splash out on any big players for the second half of the campaign.

“Tomorrow’s game is another chance for Michy Batshuayi to show his improvement. I don’t know what will happen at the end of this window. The club knows my thoughts about this.

“I am happy with the squad. There is in this window a lot of speculation – a lot of lies and truth.”