Cristiano Ronaldo’s international teammate reveals that he is trying to convince the Real Madrid star to join Serie A giants

Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario has revealed that he is trying to talk Cristiano Ronaldo into joining the Serie A giants, report Goal.

Ronaldo needs no introduction, he has firmly established himself as one of the best players ever to play the game. Since joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, he has scored 383 goals in 372 appearances – which just defies belief.

Since 2014, Ronaldo has won six major trophies for Los Blancos, including two Champions Leagues and two FIFA Club World Cups. He also has the Euro 2016 trophy in his cabinet to factor into the equation; not to mention his four Ballon D’Ors.

There is not a single team on the planet who wouldn’t love to have Ronaldo in their ranks, but one international teammate is taking steps to bring him to his club side.

Goal cite Inter TV in quoting Joao Mario, who reveals: “Portugal have a lot of quality, but Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously our talisman, our most important player. I am trying to talk him into joining me at Inter! Let’s just say it is difficult!”

Could we see Ronaldo lining up in the black and blue stripes of Inter Milan one day in the future?