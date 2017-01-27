Europe’s top performers: Chelsea talisman edges Lionel Messi to lead the way and there’s a surprise in tenth place

The best performing players in Europe’s top five leagues have been revealed by Squawka.

Squakwa define their performance score as a measure of a player’s ability to positively influence a game of football, both offensively and defensively.

Every player in all of Europe’s top five leagues are measured using Squawka’s performance score, and there are more than a few surprises in the top ten performers so far this campaign.

The top performing player in Europe’s top five league so far this season is Eden Hazard, who has accumulated a performance score of 1,100 in his 21 appearances. Second is Lionel Messi, who is just 27 short of Hazard’s tally, but has played five less games.

The two other Premier League representatives in the top ten are Arsenal duo Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny, who are third and fifth respectively.

Surprisingly, 21-year-old Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien is tenth with 774 performance score after 20 games. He may well be one to watch for the future.

It remains to be seen whether Hazard will be able to keep his lead at the top of the performance score table until the season’s end.